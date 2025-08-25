PHOTOS: LMAJ Golden Scale Awards Banquet

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, congratulates Justice of the Peace (JP) and Kingston Chapter awardee, Dr. Mark Gonzales (centre), during the annual Lay Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Golden Scale Awards Banquet, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Saturday (August 23). Sharing the moment is LMAJ President Lyden Trevor Heaven. The Awards recognise outstanding JPs who ‘go the extra mile’ to provide exemplary voluntary service and leadership in their communities.

