PHOTOS: LMAJ Golden Scale Awards Banquet

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, congratulates Justice of the Peace (JP) and Kingston Chapter awardee, Dr. Mark Gonzales (centre), during the annual Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Golden Scale Awards Banquet, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Saturday (August 23). Sharing the moment is LMAJ President Lyden Trevor Heaven. The Awards recognise outstanding JPs who 'go the extra mile' to provide exemplary voluntary service and leadership in their communities. The Full Story Justice of the Peace (JP), Andrea Brown Dennis (second left), receives the 2025 Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Golden Scale Award for the county of Surrey from LMAJ President, Lyden Trevor Heaven. The presentation was made during the Awards Banquet, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Saturday (August 23). Looking on is LMAJ Regional Vice President for Surrey, Marva Ximinnies (left), and President, LMAJ Kingston Chapter, Lt. Col. Clifton Conroy Lumsden. The Golden Scale Awards recognise outstanding JPs who 'go the extra mile' to provide exemplary voluntary service and leadership in their communities. Justice of the Peace (JP), Karlene Thompson (left), receives the 2025 Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Golden Scale Award for the county of Middlesex from LMAJ, President Lyden Trevor Heaven. The presentation was made during the Awards Banquet, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Saturday (August 23). Looking on is President of the LMAJ Manchester Chapter, Dr. Wendy Freckleton. The Awards recognise outstanding JPs who 'go the extra mile' to provide exemplary voluntary service and leadership in their communities. Immediate Past President of the Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) St. James Chapter, Justice of the Peace (JP), Egerton Forrester (second left), receives the 2025 Golden Scale Award for the county of Cornwall from LMAJ President, Lyden Trevor Heaven. Mr. Forrester was one of several JPs honoured during the annual LMAJ Golden Scale Awards Banquet, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Saturday (August 23). Sharing the moment are President of the LMAJ St. James Chapter, Suzette Ramdanie Linton (left), and LMAJ Regional Vice President for Cornwall, Claudette Bryan. The Awards recognise outstanding JPs who 'go the extra mile' to provide exemplary voluntary service and leadership in their communities.