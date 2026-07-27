Livestock Farmers Urged to Secure Irrigated Fodder Banks

Livestock farmers are encouraged to ensure they have irrigated fodder banks to supply their animals, as the country faces drought conditions.

Reduced rainfall will impact the quality of forages that animals rely on for their nutrition, which in turn directly impacts the quality of meat Jamaicans consume.

Senior Livestock Specialist with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Maxine Brown, said because of the increased likelihood of forages drying out, additional measures have to be implemented.

“You have to make sure these forages are getting access to water. If not, they’re just going to get dry and be of low nutritional value to the animals if you’re not adding water to it. So, you must put in your irrigated fodder bank at this time. You are also going to be keeping data on your animals because when we have dry times and we have heat stress, the younger animals and the older animals are going to be more susceptible,” she said.

Ms. Brown, who was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, said especially now, record keeping and observing animals are very important.

“From your records, see if you have animals that were not as productive before, maybe you want to take them out of the system. By the time you get into what is now considered the drought time, the data that you have would help you to do that, because we find a lot of persons tend to be reactionary. When they’re in the middle of the drought and they see their chickens falling over… they’re complaining that they don’t have enough water to give all the animals,” she said.

During this time, livestock owners should pay attention to water quality to ensure animals have access to clean water.

Ensure lactating animals have more access to water and pay special attention to how often their young feed, introducing appropriate supplementation if necessary.

Visit your local farm stores and enquire about electrolytes that can be added to water for animals, to boost hydration.