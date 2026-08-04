‘LIV GUD’ Anti-Violence Campaign Promotes Peaceful Interactions In Morant Bay Market

Messages of respect, courtesy, kindness and cooperation were shared with vendors and patrons at the Morant Bay Market on July 31 as the Ministry of National Security and Peace continued its islandwide ‘LIV GUD’ Anti-Violence Campaign.

The outreach marked the eighth stop on the campaign’s market tour, which aims to raise awareness about the initiative while encouraging peaceful interactions and fostering a culture of respect, love and unity in public marketplaces.

It involved representatives from several government agencies and organisations, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Social Development Commission (SDC), and the Jamaica Red Cross.

Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Charnele Henry, said the campaign is a social behaviour change and crime-prevention initiative designed to encourage Jamaicans to strengthen positive relationships within their communities.

“The Anti-Violence Campaign really is a social behaviour change campaign and a crime-prevention initiative under the Ministry, which seeks to get Jamaicans to get back to the place of community, brotherly love, peace, where our interactions with each other demonstrate and display respect… [and] show kindness, thoughtfulness and consideration for others,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Henry explained that the campaign targets everyone who uses the market space.

“When we get into the market spaces, we are talking to both the vendors and the patrons, everyone is included,” she said.

“We’re just having conversations with them to find out how it is that they’re living good in the market and how they’re doing that in their communities,” she added.

Ms. Henry pointed out that market environments, where bargaining and negotiations are common, can sometimes become sources of conflict, particularly amid current economic pressures.

“The reality is that within the market space, all of the exchanges and the interactions, the bartering, and the kind of negotiations that we have in this current economic climate can often lead to conflict,” she said.

“It’s almost pitting people against each other and with our type of social setup, this could easily lead to conflict and we’ve seen that in recent times there have been some conflicts in markets across the country that have led to even fatalities and we want to prevent that. We want to stop it from happening completely,” she added.

Ms. Henry emphasised that while changes in social behaviour take time, the campaign is laying the foundation for long-term transformation.

“As you know, with social behaviour it takes time, so we are really now sowing the seed, hoping to see the reactions and the results a little later on,” she said.

She further indicated that the campaign’s ultimate objective is to contribute to a safer and more peaceful Jamaica.

“We believe that having that kind of everyday type of interaction that shows care can help to reduce crime… once it lowers crime, the ultimate aim for us is to have a more peaceful Jamaica,” Ms. Henry said.