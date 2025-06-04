Little London Health Centre to be Expanded Under Operation Refresh

The Little London Health Centre in Westmoreland is to undergo expansion works under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s Operation Refresh initiative.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure to JIS News, during a tour of the facility on June 3.

“We’re going to be expanding to the back where we have space to create some more cubicles for doctors or doctor’s offices for the staff, and the records room. We’re going to ensure that the waiting area is more comfortable with new seating. We’re going to put air conditioning in the facility so that it’s cool, and of course, renovate the kitchenette, the bathroom and all the other areas,” he informed.

Minister Tufton said that the expansion work, which is expected to be undertaken over a three-month period, will enhance service delivery to the growing number of patients.

“[The facility] has added more physicians and more nurses over the last couple of years. The numbers support this because they have seen, year-over-year, a seven per cent increase in the total number of visits, with just over 9,000 visits last year,” he informed.

“In terms of curative services, since 2023, Little London Health Centre has seen a 40 per cent increase in persons coming here for curative services, so those are diabetics, who need their wounds to be dressed and so on,” Dr. Tufton outlined.

Operation Refresh is a $1-billion initiative launched by the Government last year to enhance the aesthetic appeal, functionality, and overall experience of selected health centres nationwide.

Operation Refresh involves collaboration with the National Health Fund (NHF) and the regional health authorities.