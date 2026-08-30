Literary Content Creator Renee Wallace Named JLS Reading Ambassador

Literary content creator, Renee Wallace, has been appointed the Jamaica Library Service’s (JLS) new Reading Ambassador.

The announcement was made during the JLS 2026 National Reading Competition Awards Ceremony, held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on August 27.

Chair of the Jamaica Library Board, Nicole McLaren Campbell, said Mrs. Wallace is deeply passionate about reading.

“She’s a reading advocate and a ‘bookstagrammer’. Her ability and demonstrated impact already, in terms of promoting reading and having events and getting people involved, is something that we’re excited about nationalising,” she remarked.

The Board Chair expressed gratitude to Mrs. Wallace on behalf of the JLS for accepting the invitation to serve as Reading Ambassador, noting that she is excited to see the impact she will make during her tenure.

Meanwhile, Mrs. McLaren Campbell advised that the JLS will support and fund the five 2026 national champions in developing and implementing reading programmes within their schools and communities, in collaboration with the Reading Ambassador.

“She will be mentoring and guiding them, and we will get programmes done in various communities,” she said.

In the meantime, outgoing Reading Ambassador and Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, Brithney Clarke, described the past year as both exciting and impactful.

“We were able to touch six parishes… that’s six different libraries across Jamaica… and we’ve impacted over 300 students and counting, because the work will continue beyond this. I am truly grateful for the year of partnership, grateful for all the support from all the different library networks and, of course, I want to encourage everyone to continue to read, to explore the world of books and adventures that exist within the pages, to continue to speak up and advocate for all the things you believe in, and continue to lead with purpose,” Ms. Clarke said.