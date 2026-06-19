Lifesavers Club Launched to Boost Voluntary Blood Donations

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has officially launched its Lifesavers Club, Jamaica’s national blood donor club, which is intended to build a consistent base of voluntary donors.

It will ensure a steady supply of blood at critical times, reducing the reliance on emergency contributions.

Addressing the official launch on Sunday (June 14) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, Minister of State, Hon. Krystal Lee, said that the initiative is a national call to action for all Jamaicans to perform their civic duty to voluntarily sustain the national blood service.

“The Lifesavers Club is a movement designed to build a strong, reliable network of repeat donors who understand that giving blood is not a one-time act but a commitment to saving lives,” she said.

The State Minister made a special appeal to youth, community groups, faith-based organisations and corporate Jamaica to respond to the call.

“Make blood donation part of your identity, your service to country. When you donate blood, you are not just helping one person, you are strengthening the entire health system,” she pointed out.

Ms. Lee said the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has been working diligently to support this mission by making blood donation more accessible – extending donation hours, increasing Saturday collections across key regions, improving donor screening standards and moving forward with plans to expand the 11 collection sites to more communities.

“We are mobilising Jamaicans is schools, corporate offices, government agencies, every nook and cranny to partner with us to give one drop of blood to sustain this nation. It is in this spirit that I am proud today to officially launch the Lifesavers Club,” she said.

The launch coincided with the Ministry’s World Blood Donor Day Awards Brunch in recognition of World Blood Donor Day 2026 held under the theme ‘One Drop of Humanity: Give Blood, Save Lives’.

The local ceremony formed part of activities under the ‘You’re Somebody’s Type’ campaign aimed at raising awareness of the ongoing need for regular voluntary blood donation.