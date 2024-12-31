Licensed Firearm Holders and Vehicle Owners Urged to Take Precaution

As Jamaicans prepare to welcome the New Year at parties and other events, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging licensed firearm holders and vehicle owners to take extra precaution to safeguard their property.

Addressing a recent JIS Think Tank, Head of the Constabulary Communications Network (CCN), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Stephanie Lindsay, said persons are advised not to leave firearms or valuable items in motor vehicles.

“If a firearm is stolen, what you have done is to let a weapon fall into the hands of criminals, who are going to use the weapon against innocent persons,” she pointed out.

“A lot of these events are no-weapon events; we understand that people don’t want to be driving around without your weapon but it’s a decision firearm holders must make. If you can’t find a way to properly secure the weapon, then you have to leave it at home in your safe,” she noted further.

SSP Lindsay also cautioned against leaving important documents such as passports, visas, land titles, or other valuables in vehicles.

“If your vehicle is broken into or stolen, these items are much harder to retrieve and can lead to greater challenges for the victim,” she indicated.

SSP Lindsay assured that the JCF is prepared to respond to any reports of criminals using technology such as key reprogramming gadgets to steal vehicles.

Superintendent Lloyd Darby of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, (PSTEB), noted that Toyota Axio, Probox, Fielders, and some Honda models are frequently targeted by criminals.

“We encourage owners to instal anti-theft devices such as kill switches and tracking systems to protect their vehicles,” he urged.

Motorists are also advised to park in designated, secure areas provided by event organisers rather than on the roadside or in isolated spots.

“We’ve seen cases where individuals return from events only to find their vehicles missing. Vigilance is critical,” Superintendent Darby said.