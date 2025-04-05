Lennox Anderson-Jackson Sworn in as Custos of Hanover

Lennox Anderson-Jackson is the new Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Hanover.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, presented Mr. Anderson-Jackson with the Instrument of Office during a swearing-in ceremony held at King’s House on Friday (April 4).

He succeeds the late Dr. David Stair, who was installed as Custos of Hanover in March 2009 and served the parish for almost 16 years.

In his remarks, the Governor-General congratulated the new Custos and wished him the best.

He also paid tribute to Dr. Stair, sharing that he fought a good fight and finished his course with distinction.

“I’m sure if he were to have participated in the selection of his successor, he would undoubtedly recommend the same person,” the Governor-General said.

In his response, Mr. Anderson-Jackson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Custos.

“This is not merely a title for me. It represents a profound responsibility and a promise to serve my parish with integrity, dedication, trust, honesty and passion,” he said.

Mr. Anderson-Jackson thanked the Governor-General for placing trust in him.

“Your belief in my abilities inspires me to strive for excellence…I am committed to upholding the values and traditions that have guided previous Custodes Rotulorum. I will serve with dignity and purpose, ensuring that the parish continues to thrive,” he said.

He added that he is excited to collaborate with his fellow public servants and community leaders, as they work towards enhancing the wellbeing of their beloved parish.

“Together we have the power to foster positive change and to create a future filled with promise,” Mr. Anderson-Jackson stated.

The main role of the Custos is to represent the Governor-General as the first citizen of their respective parish.

Among the core functions of the Custos is engaging in activities that promote the rule of law, public order and civic pride.

He or she is also responsible for recommending and swearing-in Justices of the Peace and supervising the execution of their legislative functions.