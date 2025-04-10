Legislative Changes to Attract Companies to Services Industry

Legislative amendments will be undertaken to create a more facilitating environment to attract companies to Jamaica’s services industry, to strengthen the sector and drive economic growth and development.

Addressing the University Technology of Jamaica (UTech) 43rd Annual Marketing Seminar, at the Jamaica Conference Centre on April 9, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, said this strategic move is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

“I am doing the legislation to ensure we provide the ecosystem (to attract companies and persons seeking these services), such as the broadband service that is needed when doing these services, to ensure we become one of the best service providers in the world,” the Minister said.

According to Senator Hill, the services sector, which includes industries such as tourism, finance and information technology, is becoming increasingly important to Jamaica’s economy.

Acknowledging that while there are challenges, the potential benefit of the move is significant, and Jamaica is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the services sector.

“We are not going to dominate in manufacturing. We will do some manufacturing, but we are not going to dominate. We are going to have to dominate in services… . I am changing the legal ecosystem that will change our services business here in Jamaica,” he noted.

The Seminar, which was held under the theme ‘Marketing Misconceptions: Separating Reality from Myths’, aimed to bridge the gap between perception and reality.

By embracing data-driven strategies and decision-making, marketers can navigate the evolving landscape and better cater to the specific needs of their clients.