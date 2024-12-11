Legislation Facilitating Jamaica’s Transition To A Republic Tabled In The Lower House

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, on Tuesday (December 10), tabled the Constitution (Amendment) (Republic) Act 2024 in the House of Representatives, which will abolish the Constitutional Monarchy and transition Jamaica to a republic.

“The tabling of the Bill marks the greatest progress made, so far, in our effort to reform the Constitution of Jamaica to achieve the national goals of having a Jamaican as Head of State instead of the hereditary British Monarch and also having our supreme law taken out from under the cloak of the imperial Order in Council and placed in proper form,” she said.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte indicated that the legislation will facilitate the inclusion of the national emblem, flag, anthem (both lyrics and music), the national tree, national flower, national fruit and the national bird, along with the motto, pledge, national song lyrics and music and the national prayer in the Constitution.

The Bill will also clarify provisions regarding Jamaican citizenship, recognition at the highest level of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Jamaica’s participation in it.

Additionally, it will provide for comprehensive provisions for the Office of the President of Jamaica as a Republic, including qualifications to hold the office; procedure for appointment; tenure of the Office, including removal from office; immunity, and oath.

“In this regard, it’s important to note that, for the first time, the Constitution is making provision for the joint sitting of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Currently, the two Houses sit by Convention at the Ceremonial Opening of the Parliament and when foreign Heads of State or Heads of Government visit,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.

The Senate will also be expanded to include Senators appointed independently of the political parties in the House of Representatives. Additionally, when appointments are being made in that category, consideration is to be given to the representation of the interest of Jamaican citizens living overseas.

“We will see a clearer mechanism to alter the Constitution, a revised Section 49. Also of importance is the entrenchment of the Electoral Commission in the Constitution, honouring the commitment made when the Interim Act was passed in 2006. These are among long-standing national goals being pursued in this Bill,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.

The Bill is to be reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

Minister Malahoo Forte said every effort will be made to circulate the Bill widely, “and I look forward to the feedback and presentations that will be made before the Joint Select Committee”.

Meanwhile, Acting Leader of Opposition Business, Anthony Hylton, who is also a member of the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC), said, “Today is an important day; it marks a landmark in a journey that was started many years ago but, in this latest iteration, in March of last year.”

The Bill will now lay on the table of the House for three months before the debate on it can begin.