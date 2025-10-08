Legislation Being Advanced for Elder Care and Protection

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advancing legislation relating to elder care and protection.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure during a Statement to the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (October 7).

“We have already started the procurement of a consultant to develop position paper, cabinet submission, and drafting instructions. This is going to be a critical one [as it] marks a critical next step towards enacting a comprehensive legislative framework for the care and protection of Jamaica’s older persons,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

Once approved by Cabinet, these instructions will be submitted to the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel, subject to any required amendments.

Meanwhile, Mr. Charles Jr. said the Government is considering a range of forward-looking programmes, including the income tax relief for persons aged 65 and over, ensuring they keep more of what they have earned.

He further informed that the Government is looking to introduce priority services at all government offices to guarantee courteous and efficient treatment of seniors, as well as the passage of legislation to enshrine seniors’ right to autonomy, care, and protection from abuse and neglect.

“In addition… we are exploring initiatives, including making provisions for an Older Persons’ Advocate, expanding the caregiver training in partnership with HEART/NSTA Trust, and simplifying the access to public benefits, in particular the life certificate, which should be replaced or an alternative provided through the ‘Am Alive’ application,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

The ‘Am Alive’ app is a simple, secure way for pensioners to prove they are alive without travelling or filling out paper forms.

This new digital solution uses facial recognition technology to verify identity, replacing the need for traditional life certificates.