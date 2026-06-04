Legal and Administrative Frameworks Being Developed for Unemployment Insurance

The necessary legal and administrative frameworks are now being developed within the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, to make unemployment insurance a reality for Jamaican workers.

This was disclosed by Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams, at the 60th anniversary church service for the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), held at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston, on May 31.

Mr. Williams noted that the impact of the recent pandemic, along with the effects of Hurricanes Beryl and Melissa, had underscored the urgent need to expand social protection coverage for Jamaicans.

“For the NIS, this reality points to one clear imperative, the introduction of an additional benefit to better support our workers – unemployment insurance. By design, unemployment insurance provides partial income replacement during a transitional period when an individual loses their job through no fault of their own. It offers a critical cushion at a moment of sudden economic vulnerability,” he said.

“In the Jamaican context, consider those who have lost employment as a result of Hurricane Melissa. Had unemployment insurance already been in place within the NIS framework, eligible beneficiaries would have received payments for up to 13 weeks, helping to bridge the gap while they recover and regain stability, and providing the avenue to securing the next job,” he added.

The State Minister noted that the objective of the unemployment insurance benefit is to provide temporary financial relief, while also actively supporting a swift return to work.

“To finance this new benefit, an additional contribution of 1.02 per cent will be required. The National Insurance Scheme has already begun public education on this important initiative, and further details will be shared as we move steadily towards the implementation of this much-needed benefit,” he said.

In 2025, Cabinet approved the introduction of the unemployment insurance benefit, which will be added to the suite of provisions under the NIS.

The National Insurance Scheme was established to provide social insurance benefits to contributors and their dependents who meet the required eligibility criteria.

For many Jamaicans, particularly retirees, widows and widowers, the NIS remains and often becomes the single most reliable source of income and financial support.