Legacy and Message of Garvey Continue to Inspire – Culture Minister

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the legacy and message of National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, continue to resonate and inspire people of African descent around the world.

She was speaking at a floral tribute commemorating the 139th anniversary of the birth of the National Hero, on Monday (August 17), at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

Minister Grange said Mr. Garvey made a remarkable contribution to Jamaica’s development and was an ardent advocate for Black liberation, racial pride and the unification of Africans and people of African descent.

“His was the mantra to continue the quest for reparations that began in the hearts and minds of enslaved Africans in our country and elsewhere. His was the desire to see the unification of Africans and people of African descent,” she said.

Minister Grange noted that Mr. Garvey would be pleased with the strengthening of relations between Jamaica and Africa, particularly following the recent visit to Jamaica by President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

“Garvey would be pleased to know that our government in Jamaica and the continent are working and going together in the face of global challenges and in our desire to forge a common destiny,” she said.

She said Mr. Garvey would also welcome the shared position of Jamaica and African countries on the issue of reparations, adding that, “Garvey would be happy to know that this Andrew Holness Administration and Africa are speaking with one voice on the matter of reparations for the enslaved ancestors.”

She noted that as Jamaica prepares to serve a reparations petition on His Majesty King Charles III, the country is assured of support from its African counterparts, as stated by President Mahama.

Minister Grange also recalled Jamaica’s support for Ghana’s resolution at the United Nations, which declared the transatlantic trafficking in Africans and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans the gravest crime against humanity.

She described Mr. Garvey as “among the most influential leaders the world has ever known”, noting that he travelled extensively, carrying a powerful message to Africans and people of African descent.

“His message was, be as proud of your race today as our fathers were in the days of yore. We have a beautiful history and we shall create another in the future that will astonish the world. Up, you mighty race, you can accomplish what you will,” she said.

She noted that Mr. Garvey’s movement took him to North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Latin America, while the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), which he founded, continues to operate in countries across the world.

“On the 139th anniversary of Garvey’s birth, Marcus Mosiah Garvey’s voice still resonates. His message of racial pride and love for the person we see looking back in the mirror must still inspire us,” she said.

Minister Grange urged Jamaicans to use his legacy to inspire the younger generation, particularly young men, by teaching them about their heritage and the contributions of their ancestors.

“Today more than ever before, let us commit in our own ways to promoting our heroes and our greatness among our people, especially our young men,” she said.

“Let us remind them about their heritage, the people from which they came. Let us remind them about what our people have gone through and how we continue to mesmerise the world,” she added.

Minister Grange said the annual tribute serves as an opportunity to remember and celebrate the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey while inspiring Jamaicans to continue his work.

She encouraged Jamaicans to recommit to Garvey’s vision of uplifting people of African descent.

“And as we honour him today, let us recommit to continue his work to uplift our mighty race,” Minister Grange said.