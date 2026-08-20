Leaders Urged to Maintain Discipline in Their Schools

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, is urging school leaders to maintain discipline in their schools.

Speaking at the Back-to-School Leadership Summit for principals and school board chairs at Ocean Coral Spring Resort, in Trelawny on August 11, Senator Morris Dixon said that school leaders have a responsibility to establish and maintain rules consistent with Ministry policies and the laws of the country.

“We cannot allow the indiscipline to continue, and so we have to stop it in the schools, and it means you’re going to have to write your rules and you’re going to stick to it,” she said.

“Discipline is a priority in our schools. I put it up there with Mathematics and English. It is central to the work that we have to do in our schools,” she added.

The Minister said parents also have an important role to play in reinforcing the standards established by schools.

She said parents should familiarise themselves with school rules and encourage their children to comply with them, even when they may personally disagree with particular policies.

“These are the rules of this institution, and you have to follow them, and you have to encourage your children to follow the rules of the institution,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon emphasised that school rules should be clearly communicated to parents and students, so that expectations are understood from the outset.

She noted that students who have concerns about particular rules should use appropriate avenues to raise those concerns.

The Minister further identified the etiquette programme launched by Region Three at the infant schools as part of the broader effort to develop discipline among students.

She explained that the programme helps students develop practical social skills, including appropriate conduct at the table and the use of proper dining utensils.

“This is another part of the discipline area,” Senator Morris Dixon said, adding that students should be prepared for the different opportunities they may encounter in life.

She said developing discipline is not only about enforcing school rule but also about preparing young people to conduct themselves appropriately as they progress through life.

Senator Morris Dixon urged school leaders to continue their efforts to maintain discipline while trying innovative approaches to help students achieve, saying the Ministry values their contribution to transforming education.