Leaders in Government and Business Urged to Position Region as a Hub for Innovation

Leaders in government and business in the Caribbean are being urged to position the region as a hub for innovation, design and AI-driven problem solving.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador Audrey Marks, made the call during the opening ceremony for the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Week 2025, at the AC Hotel in Kingston, on September 29.

She said by building an AI services sector through regional collaboration, the Caribbean can position itself to capture real value from the AI economy, rather than watching from the sidelines.

“It is clear that collectively as Caribbean leaders, we must drive change by embedding digital sovereignty. We must connect futures by aligning data, talent and opportunity across our region, which I trust you have been doing in your deliberations so far,” the Minister said.

“I want to emphasise these areas: accelerate human capital development; invest heavily in digital infrastructure; digitally transform Government via speed-like programmes; forge public private partnerships; adopt and harmonise regional frameworks; and speak with one voice globally in multilateral fora to shape AI governance, digital standards and norms, so that small States like ours are not mere rule takers, but (are) also at the table shaping the rules,” she continued.

Ambassador Marks noted that the Caribbean has always been a region of resilience, creativity, and courage, adding that “now we must also be the region of digital leadership; together, let us drive change, connect futures and build a Caribbean that is digital, sovereign and prosperous.”

She said in Jamaica, AI extends beyond policy to practical application.

“We have made a deliberate choice to engage in AI services. We already have the foundation. For more than two decades, Jamaica has built a reputation in business process outsourcing (BPO). We are now moving up the value chain from BPO to AI jet-powered knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and ultimately to AI powered software services,” she explained.

Ambassador Marks noted that tangible results are now being seen on the ground such as the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s recent unveiling of the AI law enforcement assistant.

“This innovation is an example of how we are deploying ethical technology-backed tools to increase the efficiency, transparency and public trust in our core government services. It is all about transforming our economic model, making the Caribbean a hub not just for consumption but for innovation, design and AI driven problem solving,” she said.

The Minister argued that while the shift toward AI services is bold, it will not be untested. “Engagement will be built on policy alignment, institutional support, training programmes and digital governance framework that reduce friction and guarantee rights,” she said.

Ambassador Marks commended the AI Taskforce, which is chaired by Chris Reckord, for doing a great job and working closely with Ministries, training institutions and stakeholders to ensure that transformation is a national imperative.