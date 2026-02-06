Lawrence Tavern Primary Students Encouraged to “Dream Big”

The grounds of the Lawrence Tavern Primary School in St. Andrew were a hub of activity on Thursday (February 5) as students stepped into the future by dressing as their favourite profession, while exploring potential career paths.

From doctors, lawyers, teachers, astronauts, policemen and nurses to athletes, the annual Career Day was a showcase of ambition and creativity, with prizes awarded for the best costumes.

Held under the theme ‘Big Dreams, Bright Futures: Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow’, the event exposed students to a wide cross-section of professions and industries, while reinforcing the importance of identifying and nurturing talent from an early age.

Principal, Marlene Davis-Fairweather, told JIS News that career day is a key event in the school’s annual calendar and is designed to broaden students’ understanding of the world of work and connect their learning to the real world.

She noted that the school uses the occasion to expose students to “the different career paths, to the different professions… so that our students have an idea of the working world as it is today”.

She said that the theme speaks directly to the school’s mission of helping students discover and develop their abilities.

Students are encouraged to “dream big” by exploring diverse career paths and expand their ambitions, she pointed out.

The Principal told JIS News that the institution has programmes aimed at unearthing students’ gifts and talents, igniting their passions and helping them to envision their future.

She noted that they are constantly reminded that “ there’s nothing that they cannot achieve… that once they can perceive it, then they can achieve it”.

The Principal said she was pleased to see students showcasing professions in sports, dance and other non-traditional fields alongside traditional areas, demonstrating an understanding that their talents and passion could be transformed into rewarding careers.

Mrs. Davis-Fairweather said that the day was a success, noting the positive feedback from the students.

“I think today was a very good day and I think our students would have learned something,” she told JIS News.

The Career Day forms part of Lawrence Tavern Primary’s broader effort to equip students with the knowledge, confidence and inspiration needed to pursue their goals and prepare for the evolving demands of the modern workforce.