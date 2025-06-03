Launch of UWI Star (PHOTOS)

Photo: Mark Bell

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr (right), listens as Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal, University of the West Indies(UWI) Mona, Professor Densil Williams (second left), shares a point with Director of the university’s Short Term Advancement and Resource Centre (UWI STAR), Dr. Olivene Burke, during the recent launch of the initiative at the Mona campus in St. Andrew. Also sharing in the discussion is President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Metry Seaga.