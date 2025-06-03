Launch of UWI Star (PHOTOS) June 3, 2025 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: Mark BellMinister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr (right), listens as Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal, University of the West Indies(UWI) Mona, Professor Densil Williams (second left), shares a point with Director of the university’s Short Term Advancement and Resource Centre (UWI STAR), Dr. Olivene Burke, during the recent launch of the initiative at the Mona campus in St. Andrew. Also sharing in the discussion is President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Metry Seaga. The Full Story Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr (right) converses with President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Metry Seaga, and Director of the University of the West Indies’ Short-Term Advancement and Resource Centre (UWI STAR), Dr. Olivene Burke, during the recent launch of the initiative at the Mona campus in St. Andrew. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr (right), converses with Director of the University of the West Indies’ Short-Term Advancement and Resource Centre (UWI STAR), Dr. Olivene Burke, during the recent launch of the initiative at the Mona campus. UWI Star focuses on delivering high-quality, short-term learning opportunities based on market demand. It offers stackable credits for short courses, aimed at empowering, upskilling, and encouraging lifelong learning.