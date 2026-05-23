Late Prime Minister Hugh Lawson Shearer Hailed as Visionary Leader

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has described late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, as a visionary leader whose contributions to education, labour relations, and national development left an enduring legacy in Jamaica.

Speaking during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (May 18), commemorating the 103rd anniversary of Mr. Shearer’s birth, Minister Grange said his life was defined by service to country and an unwavering belief in the potential of the Jamaican people, whether as a labour leader, Parliamentarian, Prime Minister, or elder statesman.

She noted that Mr. Shearer made significant contributions to labour relations and the trade union movement, while also advancing national development through investments in education, housing, agriculture, infrastructure, and economic growth.

Ms. Grange highlighted that the former Prime Minister’s New Deal Education Programme expanded access to secondary education, strengthened technical and vocational training, and increased opportunities for teacher development and skills training.

“What stands out to me is that Hugh Shearer understood something that is still true today. Education is not simply about academics. It is about opportunity… it’s about empowerment and national progress,” she said.

The Minister further pointed out that many of the principles advanced by Mr. Shearer continue to be reflected in Jamaica’s national development agenda.

“When we examine Vision 2030 Jamaica, our national roadmap for development, we can still clearly see the footprint of Hugh Shearer’s thinking in the emphasis on human development, skills training, and equal access to opportunity. That is the mark of visionary leadership,” she said.

Ms. Grange encouraged Jamaicans to draw lessons from the life and legacy of the former Prime Minister, noting that his example remains highly relevant in addressing today’s challenges.

“At a moment when many societies across the world are grappling with division, uncertainty and declining civic engagement, Mr. Shearer’s example reminds us of the enduring importance of principled leadership, disciplined service, and national purpose,” she stated.