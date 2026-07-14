Land Acquisition Continues for Port Antonio Bypass

The Government continues to undertake land acquisition for the Port Antonio bypass in Portland, while ensuring that the rights of citizens along the proposed path are secured.

Speaking recently during the opening of the rehabilitated Caenwood Road in the parish under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) programme, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, said that the bypass is now at approximately six per cent.

“We are doing a very intense process of land acquisition because we have to fairly compensate persons who have land which is in the path. We have had several consultations, which our Director of Communications at the National Works Agency was [a part of], to reassure the residents of Portland of the Government’s interest in securing their rights,” Mr. Morgan said.

The US$81-million Port Antonio bypass is to entail the construction of an 18-kilometre corridor designed to divert traffic from the congested coastal town centre, thereby reducing travel time and transportation costs.

Mr. Morgan said that the Government continues to invest in Eastern and Western Portland with approximately $400 million to be spent under SPARK, noting that there is also general routine maintenance currently taking place in several areas across the parish.

“I want to assure the residents of Portland that your Government continues to invest in your infrastructure and your development, and we will continue to come and reassure you of our interest in your well-being,” he added.