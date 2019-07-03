Lady Allen Encourages Young People to Think Big

Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen, is encouraging young people to think big and set their goals high.

“You have to find what you love and do it. You also have to be committed. Anything you want to do in life, any boundaries you want to remove, you have to show commitment and never let any negative thought tell you ‘can’t’, because you can,” she said.

“Never limit yourself. Be outstanding at what you do and do it to the best of your ability. This will serve you well in your academic, professional and personal life,” she added.

Lady Allen was delivering the keynote address at the 2019 graduation exercise of the Shortwood Practising Infant, Primary and Junior High School, held on Tuesday (July 2) at the institution’s grounds on Shortwood Road, St. Andrew.

She congratulated the 126 graduates on the milestone achievement and urged them to continue to strive for excellence despite any obstacles they may encounter.

“In the next 10 to 15 years, you will be the young entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and nation-builders. There is nothing stopping you from becoming the person you want to be,” she said.

Lady Allen encouraged the youngsters, as they enter a new phase of life, to make the most of the opportunities presented and to hold on to the values of integrity, hard work and discipline instilled in them by their families and teachers.

“As you enter high school and the teenage years, you will encounter new challenges and new mountains… . You have two powerful tools – your mind and your power of choice. How you handle these and the choices you make during this coming period will determine the course of your lives. The journey will not be easy, but persevere. You are the next generation that will move this country forward,” Lady Allen said.

The ceremony included a presentation of special awards of cash prizes, plaques and trophies to students and members of staff for outstanding achievement and contribution to the academic and social activities of the school.