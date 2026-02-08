| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Lacovia Police Rewarded for Service to Community

By: SERENA GRANT, February 8, 2026
Photo: SERENA GRANT
Founder of United States-based diaspora charity, the Pollyanna Project, Donna-Moore Stewart (right), presents gift bags to Corporal Lorraine Hylton of the Lacovia Police Station (left), while Constable Courtney Berlin, shares the moment. The recent presentation, at the police station in St. Elizabeth, was in recognition of the service of the law officers to their communities, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.
