Lacovia Police Rewarded for Service to Community

Members of the Lacovia Police in St. Elizabeth have been presented with gift packages containing personal-care items by the United States (US)-based diaspora charity Pollyanna Project, in recognition of their continued service and support to residents.

The gesture formed part of the group’s efforts to acknowledge front-line personnel who work closely with communities, often going beyond the call of duty to assist citizens, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Pollyanna Project Director, Jaleel Stewart, who spoke with JIS News at the handover of the care packages at the station on January 31, said that the hands-on involvement of the policemen and policewomen in helping residents made it important for the organisation to show its gratitude.

“They are on the ground daily, constantly working and helping victims, so we find that it is important that we reward the officers for the work that they are doing,” he said.

Mr. Stewart said that the commitment of the law-enforcement personnel to their communities makes them true heroes.

“We want to extend some type of gratitude to show that we aren’t the heroes but you guys [officers] are the real heroes, because this is your area, your home that you are helping out daily. We just wanted to say thank you for doing these types of things,” he added.

Mr. Stewart noted that the station visit was one of several activities undertaken by the group during the day, which also included outreach support to residents in Beeston Spring in Westmoreland.

“We had just come back from Beeston Spring where we gave away clothing, food, books, toys, candles, tarpaulins and other items to help them get back on their feet,” he said.

The Director noted the charity’s commitment to helping those in need.

“We have been doing this for a couple of years now and we want to make sure that we have enough support going forward, because although we are able to pull it off, we are not able to do it alone,” he underscored.