LAC Encourages Jamaicans To Access Services

Jamaicans are being encouraged to take advantage of the free services offered by the Legal Aid Council (LAC).
The Legal Aid Council provides legal help in criminal matters to persons of small or moderate means.
Executive Director of the LAC, Dian Watson, told JIS News that persons can look out for the Mobile Justice Units to access services.
“The Units provide information and legal advice through consultations, free of cost. We advise you about your rights and obligations under the law and any matter that you may have,” she said.
The next two visits by the LAC’s Mobile Justice Units will be at the Clarendon Justice Centre on June 10 and on June 14 at the Manchester Justice Centre.
Meanwhile, the LAC has conducted more than 400 consultations with Jamaicans from the Mobile Justice Units since the beginning of this year.
Mrs. Watson said the issues addressed range from divorce and titling, employment issues, personal injury, to will preparation and estate matters and family and child maintenance matters.
The Executive Director is also asking organisations and community groups to book the Units in advance.
“We are appealing to persons to book our services, for example, churches, schools and other groups that may want us to speak to the elderly or other audiences. We only ask for four weeks’ notice. They can book the unit and we will be there,” she said.
For more details on the work of the LAC, persons can visit legalaidcouncil.moj.gov.jm.