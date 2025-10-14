Labour State Minister Reaffirms Jamaica’s Strong Commitment to ILO’s Core Principles

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams, has reaffirmed Jamaica’s strong commitment to the core principles of the International Labour Organization (ILO), particularly in promoting decent work, advancing a just transition, and deepening social dialogue.

Addressing the 20th American Regional Meeting (ARM) of the ILO, held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic recently, he highlighted several policy milestones that have been achieved in Jamaica.

They include the establishment of the Labour Advisory Council (LAC); Jamaica’s leadership in advocating for just transition within the Caribbean; and legislative advancements, such as the passage of the Sexual Harassment Act (2021) and the ongoing review of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill.

The State Minister was accompanied by Senior Director of Employment at the Ministry, Andrea Miller Stennett, while other members of Jamaica’s tripartite delegation from the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions and the Jamaica Employers’ Federation participated remotely.

Designed to strengthen tripartism and foster consensus-building on pressing labour and social issues affecting the region, the high-level meeting was attended by government, employer and worker representatives from across the Americas, under a new modality approved by the ILO Governing Body.

During the three-day meeting, the delegates participated in thematic sessions addressing democratic governance, vocational training, job creation, social protection, and climate resilience.

Discussions also addressed pressing labour and climate challenges, highlighting the persistent issue of informality in labour markets and the rapid rise of the platform economy.

The participants called for innovative and inclusive regulatory frameworks to ensure fair treatment and protection for all workers.

The forum also underscored the urgent need for scaled-up public and private investment in renewable energy and climate adaptation, pointing out that decisive action is critical to building a resilient and sustainable future across the region.

While in Punta Cana, Mr. Williams attended a private breakfast meeting with ILO Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo, where they discussed the internal operations and future direction of the Organization.

Additionally, the State Minister held bilateral talks with Dr. Joni Musabayana, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, who reiterated the ILO’s continued support for Jamaica’s labour initiatives.

He also met with several regional counterparts, including the Minister of Labour and the Public Service of The Bahamas, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; and the Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning of Guyana, Hon. Keoma Griffith.

Both expressed keen interest in Jamaica’s Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) and Labour Advisory Council (LAC) models.

The Meeting concluded with the adoption of the Punta Cana Declaration, which outlines the region’s shared priorities in response to the profound transformations reshaping the world of work, including digitalisation, climate change, and demographic shifts.

Mr. Williams described the engagement as “extremely informative and enriching”, noting that the insights gained will further strengthen Jamaica’s labour and social protection frameworks.