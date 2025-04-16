Labour Ministry Works with Partners to Promote Digital Literacy

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Ministry is working with partners to promote digital literacy and emotional competence from early childhood through to the adult workforce.

“At some point, we’re also going to have to have the discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) fluency, because similar to different languages, we will have to have a workforce that can speak AI,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He was speaking at the 2025 Organisation Development Transformation Week Conference, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Tuesday (April 15).

Mr. Charles Jr. further noted that as the Ministry digitises its systems, it is focused on ensuring that no Jamaican is left behind.

“One of the beautiful things about technology is that it allows for us to integrate persons who otherwise and historically have not had access. At the Ministry, where we have responsibility for persons with disabilities, we are doing now the research to make sure that all of Jamaica, public and private sector, will be able to integrate, use the technology to increase access and inclusivity for all, particularly, as I said, the vulnerable groups,” he said.

The Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring a commitment to developing policies that safeguard privacy, support decent work and promote responsible use of technology in the public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Charles Jr. said the intersection between emotional intelligence and AI is no longer a paradox.

“We are using it at my Ministry. Technology is critical to process data fast and to help people to develop. As our country continues along its digital journey, I can assure you that this Government, we commit, and we will continue to lead, both in terms of innovation and compassion,” he added.

The observance of Organisation Development Transformation Week was officially declared by the Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, to take place in April of each year.

The conference aims to explore and highlight the opportunities that will arise from the co-existence between emotional intelligence (EI) and artificial intelligence (AI), including the improvement of the human-machine interactions.