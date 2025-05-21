Labour Ministry Targets Completion of Osh Bill This Year

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is seeking to complete the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill this year.

“We are moving steadily ahead to ensure that we actually provide a legislation that has teeth in terms of the provisions to protect workers going forward,” said portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.

The OSH Bill is intended to repeal the Factories Act (1943), which is limited in scope and excludes vital sectors and groups such as the financial sector, shops and offices, agriculture and the public sector.

The proposed legislation is expected to usher in a new paradigm in workplace safety and health across Jamaica.

Minister Charles was addressing the Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF) 41st Annual Business and Workplace Convention held recently at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

The two-day event, under the theme ‘Empowering Tomorrow: Leadership, Adaptability, Sustainability’, provided a platform for persons to connect, exchange ideas and build professional networks.

The convention offered an opportunity to explore workplace and business issues, gain knowledge, and learn from industry experts.

Minister Charles Jr. said the JEF is an important partner in preparing persons for the new era of work, which is driven by technology.

“The conversation for us at the Ministry will always include JEF because we need your feedback, your input. We need to work with you as partners continuously to ensure that we understand what the issues are… to make sure that as we train, as we prepare, we are contemplating the right materials and the right elements… to move Jamaica towards productivity,” he said.

He noted that the Government continues to focus on increasing productivity as part of its agenda to make Jamaica competitive in the global labour market.