Labour Ministry Takes Roofs Verification Exercise To St. Elizabeth Communities

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance to which they are entitled, under the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme.

Speaking during a ROOFS field visit at the Lewisville High School in St. Elizabeth on Friday (July 10), Mr. Charles Jr. said the Ministry is taking its verification exercise directly into communities to identify and rectify administrative issues that have delayed payments to some hurricane affected residents.

He said the exercise reflects the Ministry’s determination to ensure that genuine beneficiaries are not left behind, while maintaining accountability in the administration of public funds.

“Our goal is to meet with you one by one, find out what your problem is, whether it is your TRN (tax registration number) that needs to be in the system properly, your name, your phone number, building cluster issues or duplication issues. There are a lot of simple matters… that will be fixed so that we can get you verified,” he stated.

The Minister added that while thousands of beneficiaries have already received grants, some applications remain pending because information must first be verified.

“Even though you think it takes long…it is a process. We try to make the process as fast and effective as possible, but we also have to be accountable,” he emphasised.

Mr. Charles Jr. noted that verification involves checking details such as TRN information, names, banking details and other records to ensure payments are made to the correct individuals.

He encouraged residents whose applications remain outstanding to continue working with Ministry officials, adding that every legitimate concern will be examined.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised that persons who were unable to access the ROOFS assessment process before it closed, the Ministry would review genuine cases to determine whether assistance could be provided through other available programmes.

“If it is that you have not been assessed and you really got significant damage, you’re not going to be able to come on the ROOFS Programme now because the assessment process has closed. However, it doesn’t mean that the Ministry will not help you. We will assess your case and see if there is some other way we can get you some support,” he assured.

Mr. Charles Jr. also commended the Ministry’s frontline officers for their continued dedication, noting that many have been balancing their own recovery efforts while assisting hurricane-affected families across the parish.

“They’ve been doing a lot of work. They’ve been working hard and I just want to say thank you to the staff. We appreciate the work that they have been doing,” he expressed.

The Minister urged residents to remain patient as officials continue processing applications and resolving outstanding matters, stressing that the Ministry remains committed to helping eligible beneficiaries rebuild following Hurricane Melissa.

Minister Charles Jr. and his team also met with residents at the Springfield Health Centre and the Evening Light Apostolic Tabernacle in Ginger Hill.