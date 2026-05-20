Labour Ministry Signs MOU with Jamaica Household Workers Union on Training

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Jamaica Household Workers Union to support collaboration in training, occupational safety, health awareness, and public education.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., announced the undertaking during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 19.

He noted, too, that Jamaica will establish the first dedicated training institution for domestic workers in the entire Caribbean.

“We remain committed to advancing the framework to honour the obligations under the ILO (International Labour Organization) Domestic Workers Convention C189, which is a global convention adopted to protect the rights of domestic workers,” the Minister said.

He added that these transformational steps will professionalise domestic work, strengthen employability, and provide pathways for advancement.

This year, the Jamaica Household Workers Union celebrates 35 years of advocacy and representation.

In saluting the critical role that domestic workers play, the Minister said too often their contributions remain undervalued.

“They care for our children. They support our elderly. They maintain our homes and help to sustain the wider economy. Yet, for far too long, many have remained outside formal recognition and protection,” he said.