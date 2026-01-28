Labour Ministry Receives 200 Tablets from USF to Aid Post-Hurricane Melissa Damage Assessments

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has received 200 tablet computers from the Universal Service Fund (USF) to support the Ministry in conducting damage assessments on houses that were destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The donation represents the first tranche of 1,000 tablets, valued over $79 million, to be handed over to the Ministry.

The devices, which are Long Term Evolution (LTE) and SIM‑card enabled, and equipped with hard cases for added protection, were handed over during a ceremony on Tuesday, January 27, at the Ministry’s North Street office in Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., welcomed the donation, noting that it will assist social workers traversing the hills and valleys in the field to complete household damage assessments more efficiently.

“So, when you hear the social workers say that they need good tablets, that makes a massive difference in how they can deliver service. Because when you’re out there, [and] your tablet [is] not working, it’s frustrating,” he reasoned.

The Minister further highlighted that the donation forms a significant part of the national recovery effort following Hurricane Melissa, noting that the roofs of homes damaged during the storm cannot be restored without first being assessed.

“This is not just about the number of tablets. It’s about the relevance of this partnership now to the national response of getting communities back to where they need to be, for persons who need us the most,” Mr. Charles noted.

He further committed to leveraging the tablets to strengthen all aspects of the Ministry’s mandate, including expanding digital literacy programmes and advancing other labour‑related initiatives.

“Whatever it is we have to do, we’ll be able to use these tablets to accelerate the delivery of support to the families that need us and rely on us,” the Minister assured.

“Meanwhile, USF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charlton McFarlane, said it was an honour to partner with the Ministry in advancing national recovery from the Category Five hurricane, while also moving the country towards digital empowerment.

“Beyond connectivity, we are helping to drive a national effort to capture timely, accurate and actionable data. Data that tells the stories of affected families, guides recovery efforts and ensures that help reaches those who need it the most. This is not a small task… but it is an absolutely necessary one,” he stated.

Mr. McFarlane expressed pride in the USF’s ability to support individuals carrying out the ground work, adding that the agency remains committed to strengthening Jamaica’s disaster response and social protection systems through technology.

He further committed to providing the remaining 800 tablets to the Ministry by the end of the week.