Labour Ministry Received 5,701 Work Permit Applications in 2025

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) received 5,701 work permit applications in 2025, a 0.9 per cent increase compared with 2024.

Of the applications received, 2,972 were renewals, representing a 3.5 per cent decrease compared with the previous year, while new applications increased by 6.1 per cent to 2,729.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on June 30.

The PIOJ said the majority of work permit applications (96.6 per cent or 5,509) were approved, with 79.3 per cent issued to males.

Work permit approvals continued to be concentrated in the following industries: Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles (2,258); Construction (1,120); and Accommodation and Food Service Activities (607).

The report noted that the largest share of approved work permits was granted to persons from Asia and Latin America, accounting for 64.9 per cent and 13.5 per cent of total approvals, respectively.

It added that nationals from China (2,441), India (882), and Cuba (307) recorded the highest numbers of approved work permits.

Under the Foreign Nationals and Commonwealth Citizens (Employment) Act, 1964, foreign nationals who wish to work in Jamaica must first apply to the MLSS for a work permit.