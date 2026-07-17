Labour Ministry Pursuing Connectivity Agenda to Strengthen Disability Inclusion

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Ministry will focus on strengthening connectivity this year by enhancing collaboration across its agencies and programmes, with the aim of expanding opportunities and improving access to services for persons with disabilities.

Speaking during the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) handover ceremony at the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) head office in Kingston on Wednesday (July 15), Minister Charles said the initiative is intended to ensure that persons with disabilities are meaningfully represented across key areas of the Ministry’s operations and decision-making processes.

As part of the initiative, Mr. Charles announced that a representative of the JCPD will serve on the committee overseeing the Early Stimulation Programme, which supports children under the age of six with disabilities.

He further disclosed that additional representatives will be appointed to the Board of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) and the Management Board for Overseas Employment.

“What we have done effectively is made the JCPD so central and important to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, that we’ve ensured to have connectivity with all of the different areas of the Ministry,” Mr. Charles said.

He explained that the move is aimed at embedding disability inclusion across the Ministry’s operations while creating greater opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate fully in society and benefit from its programmes and services.

“I did that to make sure that when we say ‘no one left behind’… that we ensure that, through that connectivity, we’re going to have greater pathways for opportunities for persons with disabilities,” the Minister said.

Mr. Charles indicated that the Ministry will continue to create opportunities for persons with disabilities within its overseas employment programme and strengthen its collaboration with the NCSC to identify ways of increasing registration with the JCPD.

He said these efforts are also aimed at reducing the barriers that persons with disabilities often encounter when accessing services and support.

“For long, too many Jamaicans living with disabilities have been almost asked to prove that they exist. They have to travel to prove it. They have to call in to prove it. It is as if the burden is on them, and we want to shift that burden. We want to make sure that we put in place the systems that ease that burden and recognise the need for us to put these clients, these citizens, first… that’s our goal,” Mr. Charles stated.

He underscored that accessibility must become part of Jamaica’s culture, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to working with persons with disabilities to advance greater inclusion across all sectors of society.

Additionally, Mr. Charles acknowledged the appointment of the country’s first Disability Inclusion Advocate, Alister McLean, noting that the role underscores the priority being placed on advancing disability inclusion across Jamaica.