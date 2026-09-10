Labour Ministry Launches Secretary of the Year Award Programme

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) has officially launched its Secretary of the Year Award programme, which celebrates the contributions of administrative professionals in the Ministry.

The inaugural award for year 2025/2026 has been presented to Gabrielle Patterson, who has also been given the Camille Sinclair Secretary’s Award for Outstanding Performance, during a ceremony held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, on Wednesday (September 9).

The Camille Sinclair award is named in honour of the late Executive Secretary who served several Ministers of Government during her extensive tenure.

These included former Minister, Pearnel Charles Sr. from 2007 to 2012, and current Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. from 2023 until 2025.

Miss Patterson was chosen as the officer who exemplified the qualities of integrity, commitment, service and professionalism demonstrated by the late Mrs. Sinclair.

In his address during the ceremony, Mr. Charles Jr. emphasised the importance of secretarial staff within the Ministry.

“It’s beyond just being a team member. The secretary is really a very high-level partner that is working with you to achieve things which without them will not be achieved,” the Minister affirmed.

He noted that Mrs. Sinclair embodied this, as she served the Ministry competently and faithfully during her tenure.

In his remarks, State Minister, Donovan Williams, noted that secretarial professionals are central to the effective functioning of every office in the Ministry.

“Their accuracy, discretion, responsiveness, and ability to anticipate what is needed help the teams to remain organised, meet deadlines, and serve the public effectively,” he affirmed.

Mr. Williams noted that the decision to honour Mrs. Sinclair through this award also ensures that a respected tradition of service is carried forward.

“Her story reminds us that a lasting professional legacy is built through consistency, trustworthiness, and pride in one’s work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Permanent Secretary, Dione Jennings, emphasised that the establishment of the award reflects the Ministry’s commitment to build and sustain a culture in which excellence is recognised, initiative is encouraged, and strong performance is valued.

“It marks the beginning of what we hope will become an enduring tradition of the Ministry… one that formally recognises excellence among our administrative professionals and acknowledges the vital and critical contribution that they continue to make in the effective functioning of the office and of the Ministry,” Mrs. Jennings said.

She noted that the award reinforces the standards, values, and behaviours that the Ministry hopes to cultivate.

The Acting Permanent Secretary noted, further, that the decision to present the award in the name of the late Camille Sinclair gives the initiative a deeper significance.

“Mrs. Sinclair represented the qualities that we seek to uphold within our institution… dedication, loyalty, initiative, competence, diligence, and faithful service. By attaching her name to this award, we are not only honouring her contribution but preserving a legacy… and provide a standard worthy of emulation,” Mrs. Jennings said.

Nominations for the inaugural Camille Sinclair Award were submitted by managers, supervisors, divisional heads, and colleagues with supervisory endorsement.

The MLSS noted that a representative selection panel reviewed each nomination, assessed the supporting evidence, and applied a standardised weighted scoring methodology to determine the final outcome.

Eligibility requirements included a minimum of one year service, successful completion of the most recent annual performance appraisal with a score of at least 95 per cent, a clean disciplinary record during the review period, and demonstrated adherence to public service core values and the MLSS service standards.

Nominees were evaluated across six key areas – professionalism and work ethic, quality and accuracy of work, customer service excellence, initiative and innovation, organisation and efficiency, and teamwork and support to their division.