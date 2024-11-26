Labour Ministry Hosts Job Fair in Runaway Bay Nov. 28

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) is partnering with several businesses to host a job fair at Holiday Haven, Main Street, Runaway Bay, in St. Ann, on Thursday, November 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This event aims to connect job seekers with various employers, while providing invaluable resources and support to help individuals secure meaningful employment.

The job fair will feature a diverse range of local businesses, actively seeking to fill positions across various sectors.

They include hospitality, agriculture, construction, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), logistics and technology.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet recruiters, submit resumes, and engage in on-the-spot interviews.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., pointed out that the fair provides an opportunity for networking between job seekers and prominent employers in St. Ann and surrounding areas.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is committed to facilitating access to employment opportunities for all Jamaicans,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Charles Jr. is encouraging anyone on the job hunt to take advantage of this opportunity, noting that everyone is welcome, whether they are recent graduates, currently unemployed, or seeking a career change. Jobseekers are required to bring two or more copies of their résumés, Tax Registration Number (TRN) card, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card and two passport size pictures.

In preparation for the job fair, participants may visit lmis.gov.jm, upload resume, and register in the ‘events’ section or send resume to customerservice@lmis.gov.jm.

Walk-in applications are also accepted.

For additional information on the job fair, persons can contact the Ministry of Labour and Social Security at (876) 922-9500.