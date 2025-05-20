Labour Ministry Ensuring an Inclusive Work Environment

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security continues work to ensure full and meaningful participation of persons with disabilities in the workplace as an essential pillar of inclusive growth and development.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the Ministry has been steadfast in its agenda to facilitate an inclusive work environment.

“At the Ministry, we have designed an Accessibility Checklist and I want to encourage all of you who are here to take a look on the checklist. Introduce it to your companies; introduce it to your partners and friends… . This must be a non-negotiable standard, not an afterthought, that we are creating an environment that is truly enabling for persons with disabilities,” he said.

He was addressing the opening of the Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF) 41st Annual Business and Workplace Convention on Thursday (May 15) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Launched by the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) in 2023, the Accessibility Checklist is designed to identify architectural and communication barriers encountered by persons with disabilities in private and public facilities.

It is a valuable tool to assist in the removal of barriers, as it can be used to survey an entire facility or specific areas and components of the facility to make these spaces more accessible.

The Accessibility Checklist covers areas such as public restrooms, public telephones and water fountains, meeting rooms, restaurants, guest rooms, elevators and automated teller machines and access to the worldwide web.

Minister Charles Jr. said the JEF has been a critical partner in fulfilling the mandate of ensuring an inclusive workplace.

“I just want to make reference here to the significant commitment that has been made, also, by JEF to ensuring that we have in the smaller workplace accessibility,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr. said the Ministry is examining all policies governing the work environment to ensure universal access from recruitment, promotion, technology, and physical infrastructure.

“We have to design systems that empower all Jamaicans to participate and to thrive regardless of their ability. This is something that we are pushing at the Ministry. It is not just a matter of equity; it is a matter of economic sense. By unlocking the talents and contributions of persons with disabilities, we are opening up a whole new pathway in terms of innovation,” he pointed out.