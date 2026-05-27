Labour Ministry Building Renamed In Honour of Portia Simpson Miller

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security building at 1F North Street, Kingston has been renamed in honour of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller.

The initiative was undertaken by the Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, in recognition of Mrs. Simpson Miller’s years of service as Minister of Labour, and her wider contribution to national development.

It is part of the Jamaica Legacy Project.

Mrs. Simpson Miller served as Minister of Labour from 1989 to February 2000, overseeing portfolios that included Welfare, Sports and Social Security during different periods of her tenure.

Her leadership was marked by a people-centred approach to labour governance and a deep commitment to improving the welfare and rights of working Jamaicans.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who delivered the keynote address at the renaming ceremony on Tuesday (May 26), said that the occasion was one of “respect, remembrance and national gratitude” as Jamaica honoured a leader whose public life was marked by “perseverance, compassion, courage, and deep connection to the Jamaican people”.

He noted that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security occupies a critical place in the nation’s governance structure, as it serves workers, pensioners, vulnerable citizens, employers, trade unions, persons with disabilities and Jamaicans seeking opportunity and protection.

Dr. Holness said it was fitting that the building was renamed during Workers’ Week, given Mrs. Simpson Miller’s long-standing association with labour and social protection.

He described her political journey from local government representative to parliamentarian, Cabinet Minister and, ultimately, Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister as one that broke long-standing barriers and inspired generations of Jamaicans, particularly women and persons from underserved communities.

The Prime Minister said Mrs. Simpson Miller brought “a language of care” to national life and remained closely connected to ordinary Jamaicans throughout her career.

“She understood the worker who would leave home before dawn. She understood the woman holding a household together. She understood the young person trying to find a path. She understood the elderly citizen seeking dignity after years of contribution,” Dr. Holness said, adding that these experiences shaped her approach to public service and social policy.

Reflecting on her tenure in Labour and Social Security, Dr. Holness pointed to the expansion of the overseas employment programme, creating opportunities for Jamaicans and strengthening families and communities.

He said her stewardship reinforced the principle that labour policies must focus on dignity, fairness and advancement for working people, while ensuring that vulnerable citizens were protected by the State.

The Prime Minister announced that the Government will also commission a bust and documentary in honour of Mrs. Simpson Miller.

“May all who work in the Portia Simpson Miller Building be guided by her example,” Dr. Holness said.

“May this building stand as a monument to inclusion, perseverance, and people-centred leadership, and may Jamaica continue to produce public servants worthy of such honour,” he added.