Labour Ministry and Partners Provide Relief Items to Black River Hospital

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, along with some of its major humanitarian assistance partners, have distributed food, water and care packages to patients and staff of the Black River Hospital in St. Elizabeth.

The facility suffered significant damage during the passage of Hurricane Melissa, with the administrative block losing its roof. Patients and staff were unharmed.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings, who visited the hospital on Thursday (Oct. 30), along with representatives from World Food Programme (WFP), Food for the Poor (FFP) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), said that despite the challenges with road access, getting to the hospital was of top priority.

“The Ministry has been leading and coordinating with all our partners nationally and internationally,” she told JIS News, noting that the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), among other stakeholders, have also been providing support.

“What we’re trying to do is to coordinate that support in a seamless manner and to ensure that there is limited….duplication so that those who need it most can be supported, and that the relief can be provided in an efficient and effective and a timely manner,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer at the Black River Hospital, Diana Brown-Miller, welcomed the much-needed relief supplies for her staff and patients.

“Thank you everyone. I am lost for words, overwhelmed, exhausted and tired. But we are just so grateful,” she said.

Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Ingrid Stephens, also expressed gratitude.

“On behalf of the staff, patients and entire St. Elizabeth, I take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Labour and Social Security… for this donation we have received tonight. We are indeed very grateful and we thank all the persons who have contributed to make life so much easier in this trying time. Thank you and God bless you,” she said.

To donate, persons can visit supportjamaica.gov.jm.