| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
Hurricane Melissa

Labour Ministry and Partners Provide Relief Items to Black River Hospital

By: TWILA WHEELAN, November 1, 2025
Social Security
Share
Labour Ministry and Partners Provide Relief Items to Black River Hospital
Photo: Twila Wheelan
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings (fourth left), listens as Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Black River Hospital, Ingrid Stephens (third right), expresses gratitude for the donation of food, water and care packages to the patients and staff at the hospital by the Ministry along with its humanitarian assistance partners. The items were handed over at the hospital in St. Elizabeth on Thursday night (Oct. 30). From left  are: Chief Technical Director in charge of Social Security in the Ministry,  Audrey Deer Williams; Caribbean Country Director, World Food Programme (WFP), Brian Bogart; Chief Executive Officer at the Black River Hospital, Diana Brown-Miller;  Acting Director for Disaster, Rehabilitation and Welfare Management in the Ministry, Jacqueline Shepherd; Food for the Poor Director in charge of operations and implementation, Nakhle Hado;  and Acting Director for Disaster Rehabilitation and Welfare Management in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Suzette Morris.

The Full Story

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, along with some of its major humanitarian assistance partners, have distributed food, water and care packages to patients and staff of the Black River Hospital in St. Elizabeth.

The facility suffered significant damage during the passage of Hurricane Melissa, with the administrative block losing its roof. Patients and staff were unharmed.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings, who visited the hospital on Thursday (Oct. 30), along with representatives from World Food Programme (WFP), Food for the Poor (FFP) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), said that despite the challenges with road access, getting to the hospital was of top priority.

“The Ministry has been leading and coordinating with all our partners nationally and internationally,” she told JIS News, noting that the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), among other stakeholders, have also been providing support.

“What we’re trying to do is to coordinate that support in a seamless manner and to ensure that there is limited….duplication so that those who need it most can be supported, and that the relief can be provided in an efficient and effective and a timely manner,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer at the Black River Hospital, Diana Brown-Miller, welcomed the much-needed relief supplies for her staff and patients.

“Thank you everyone. I am lost for words, overwhelmed, exhausted and tired. But we are just so grateful,” she said.

Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Ingrid Stephens, also expressed gratitude.

“On behalf of the staff, patients and entire St. Elizabeth, I take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Labour and Social Security… for this donation we have received tonight. We are indeed very grateful and we thank all the persons who have contributed to make life so much easier in this trying time. Thank you and God bless you,” she said.

To donate, persons can visit supportjamaica.gov.jm.

Last Updated: November 1, 2025