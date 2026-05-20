Labour Ministry Advances Future of Work Agenda Built on Four Major Pillars

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advancing a comprehensive Future of Work Agenda built on four major pillars.

These include modernising labour policy for the digital economy, establishing fair and flexible standards for remote work, expanding inclusion for digital and non-traditional workers, and preparing Jamaicans for AI-driven and technology-enabled industries.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 19).

The Minister also announced the establishment of the Future of Work and Digital Labour Task Force.

“This Task Force will bring together representatives from Government, organised labour, the private sector, the BPO industry, HEART/NSTA Trust, academia, digital entrepreneurs and youth stakeholders to develop a strategic national response to the changing world of work,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He noted that stakeholder consultations will commence immediately, with initial recommendations to be provided to the Government within six months.

The Ministry will also begin the development of a National Remote Work Guidelines, and pilot a structured Remote Work Framework, in collaboration with

selected public and private-sector stakeholders.

Mr. Charles Jr. said this framework will help establish modern standards relating to productivity and accountability; worker well-being and mental wellness; cybersecurity and digital responsibility; fair workplace expectations; and emerging principles, such as the right to disconnect.

“Our objective is not to create unnecessary bureaucracy. We are here to provide clarity, fairness and stability within a rapidly evolving labour environment while supporting innovation, flexibility and competitiveness,” he explained.