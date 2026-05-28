Labour Minister Urges Jamaicans to Embrace Artificial Intelligence for Future Competitiveness

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is encouraging Jamaicans to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies as the labour market continues to transform.

He emphasises that workers must actively develop the skills and competencies required to remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

Addressing the annual ‘Frome Reflections’ event at Workers’ Park in Frome, Westmoreland on May 22, Minister Charles highlighted that the Government is actively preparing Jamaicans for the future of work through training, labour market reforms and workforce development initiatives.

“We are cultivating a workforce that must be defined by discipline, adaptability and innovation,” he declared.

Mr. Charles underscored that artificial intelligence is already reshaping workplaces across the globe and urged Jamaicans not to fear technological advancement.

He encouraged individuals to familiarise themselves with emerging digital tools and leverage them to boost productivity and efficiency.

“Embrace the technology, find a way to become competent and make it strengthen what you do… so you can become better and stronger,” the Minister urged.

Mr. Charles affirmed that the Ministry remains committed to implementing policies that address the realities faced by both workers and employers in today’s evolving labour markets.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernise Jamaica’s labour systems. These include strengthening the Labour Relations Code, enhancing labour market information systems, and expanding career fairs and labour-focused outreach initiatives.

“All of the career fairs, labour talk roadshows and engagements that we are doing across the country are to strengthen our youth, women, men, older persons and persons with disabilities, to have an inclusive workforce for national development,” Mr. Charles said.

Frome Reflections was staged under the theme ‘Voices Heard: Shaping Labour Policies in an Evolving Labour Market’ as part of the national Workers’ Week 2026 activities.