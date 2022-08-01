Labour Minister receives courtesy call from US Ambassador

JIS News
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second left), listens as one of the 2022 Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Integrated Community Development Project (II) Spelling BEE finalists, Mikaelia Campbell (third right), asks him a question. The other finalists are (from right) Devario Dawes, Kadoyah Watson and Jeneil Ellis. Looking on is Guidance Counsellor, Mahallia Dennis-Edwards. Minister McKenzie met with the students during a courtesy call at his constituency office on Charles Street, on Wednesday (July 27).
