Labour Minister Outlines Significance Of Productivity In Country’s Future

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has emphasised that Jamaica’s resilience in the face of several recent climate-related shocks has elevated productivity from a mere economic theory to a pillar of national survival.

He outlined the devastation of Hurricane Melissa that caused approximately $1.95 trillion in damage (more than 50 per cent of Jamaica’s gross domestic product (GDP), as well as COVID-19, Hurricane Beryl and severe drought and flooding that affect the island annually.

Speaking at the World Productivity Day Forum 2026, held at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, on Friday (June 19), the Minister noted that while other countries would have crumbled under the pressure from these frequent extreme weather events, Jamaica remains strong.

“They reinforce a very critical lesson that resilience is not built during a crisis. Resilience is built before the crisis arrives through planning, preparation, investing in your people, investing in contingencies, strong institutions, effective systems, and the discipline to improve continuously. That, to me, is a strength of productivity,” Minister Charles Jr. said.

The event was hosted by the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC), an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, under the theme ‘Resilience: Built by People, Powered by Process, Focused on Productivity’.

Minister Charles Jr. said that as the JPC continues the work to improve productivity across all sectors of the Jamaican economy, citizens are being pushed to be more effective, as this will reflect in all aspects of national development.

“So, when our systems are efficient, our response is stronger. When our people are skilled, we are able to recover faster. When our institutions are held to account, we are able to really say that we’re moving towards national development,” he said.

The Minister also emphasised that productivity should be viewed as a lifestyle choice, rather than a concept only utilised in the workplace.

He challenged Jamaicans to adopt a 365-day culture of true production rather than settling for the perception of being busy.

“I contend that many who think they are productive are just busy. But we have to be careful to not just be busy, but to make sure that that busyness, that fulsome day that you’re having is leading to an outcome that is contributing in a positive way,” Minister Charles Jr. urged.

He commended the work of the JPC, noting that the agency’s responsibility has intensified as it must lead the charge in making the local business sector more competitive and equipping the workforce to rapidly adapt to a shifting global and geopolitical landscape.