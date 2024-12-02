Labour Minister Emphasises Critical Role Of Entrepreneurs In Building Strong Economies

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has emphasised the critical role of entrepreneurs in building strong economies.

He pointed out that across the globe, entrepreneurs are the backbone of prosperous countries, creating jobs, driving innovation, and shaping the future of industries.

The Minister was speaking at a graduation ceremony for the Central Jamaica Social Development Initiative (CJSDI) Entrepreneurship and Hospitality Training Programme, held on December 1 at the Golf View Hotel, in Mandeville, Manchester.

“Here in Jamaica, we need entrepreneurs like you to step up and take ownership of your futures. With the training you have received, you are now prepared to build businesses that solve problems, fill gaps, and add value to the Jamaican economy. Whether you are starting small or thinking big, you are laying the foundation for Jamaica’s future economic prosperity,” he told the graduates.

“For the last six months, you have all dedicated yourselves to learning the fundamentals of entrepreneurship – financial management, marketing, business planning and more. These are the building blocks not just for a successful business but for a successful life,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Charles Jr. pointed out that Jamaica’s tourism sector is a pillar of the country’s economy, which brings in billions of dollars in revenue each year and supports thousands of jobs across the island.

“You are joining a proud tradition of hospitality professionals who have shaped Jamaica into one of the world’s leading tourist destinations but you will also be part of the next generation of leaders who will shape what comes next. Your role is vital, not just in maintaining standards but in setting new ones that will keep Jamaica at the forefront of global tourism,” he said.

The Minister described the training programme as a beacon of hope, a model of “what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision and a commitment to empowering our people”.

He lauded the CJSDI for its incredible work in creating opportunities for young people and commended the graduates on their accomplishments.

The Minister also recognised the HEART/NSTA Trust, the Golf View and Tropics View Hotels for their support of the initiative.