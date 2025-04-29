Labour Minister Emphasises AI’s Role In Transforming Workplace Safety And Efficiency

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., on Monday (April 28), emphasised the importance of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology and innovation to boost efficiency and productivity, while ensuring workplace safety and health.

He was speaking during a visit of the Grace Food Processors (GFP) Canning Division (NALCAN) on Twickenham Close in Kingston, as part of the observance of World Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Day.

Mr. Charles said the Day’s theme – ‘Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work’ – is timely, noting that it reflects the challenges and opportunities that can emanate from AI implementation.

“We know, at the Ministry, that with every positive, you sometimes have a negative… so they are risk attendant. As you integrate [AI], you will have improvements in efficiency but it also means you will have to look at the cybersecurity issues that come with integrating more internet and web-based AI types of technology,” he pointed out.

However, the Minister cautioned that with AI integration, deliberate efforts will be necessary to preserve the creativity within operations at GraceKennedy and other food processing companies in Jamaica.

He maintained that integrating AI can enhance and strengthen the safety and health of workers at food processing plants and, by extension, consumers of these products.

“We see it as an awesome opportunity to strengthen the safety component of the operation, to make sure that it is safe, not only for your employees but the safer it is for your employees, the safer it is for your consumers,” he said, while commending the NALCAN production team for the extensive safety steps taken during a tour of its factory.

Mr. Charles also reiterated his commitment to implementing the OSH Act, which will repeal the Factories Act (1943) and create a new model for workplace safety and health across Jamaica.

It will also extend to groups such as the financial sector, shops and offices, agriculture, and the public sector, which were excluded from the Factories Act.

“Once that legislation comes into effect, it is going to strengthen and enhance what we know now as the Factories Act, and it will place Jamaica in good stead in terms of, not just looking on growth but also productivity, because the safety of our labour force is critical to the productivity of the labour force,” Mr. Charles stated.

GraceKennedy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frank James, expressed gratitude to the Minister and Ministry team for focusing on occupational safety and health, adding that it is a top priority at the entity.

He noted that all manufacturing facilities operated by the company in Jamaica are fully compliant with existing occupational safety and health standards.

“In particular, three of our factories, GFP (Grace Food Processors), Meats, Dairy Industries, and the factory you are at today, NALCAN, have achieved FSSC (Food Safety System Certification) 22000 certification, international certification, and are actively preparing for the requirements of Jamaica’s new Occupational Safety and Health Act,” Mr. James highlighted.

He also pointed out that the GraceKennedy Group takes the integration of AI seriously, adding that a team has been assembled to investigate how the technology can be implemented at all levels across the organisation. This followed the company’s hosting of AI Day in November 2024.

“AI Day was a very user-friendly way in which we introduced artificial intelligence to employees at all levels within the organisation throughout the GraceKennedy Group. That has gone on very well as we get people more accustomed to understanding the potential benefits of AI,” Mr. James said.

“So, we are very happy to see that we are talking about using technology to enhance health and safety as well,” he added.

World Occupational Safety and Health Day is observed annually on April 28.