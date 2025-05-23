Labour Day Activities in Mandeville, Manchester – Photos Only May 23, 2025 Listen Labour Day 2025 Share Photo: Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell left), engages in discussion with Parochial Inspector at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Derick Bailey right), during the removal of a mini dump site at Patrick Road in Mandeville on Friday May 23). The area was also beautified. The activity formed part of the parish’s Labour Day project under the theme ‘Protect the Environment Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future and the accompanying slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell (left), engages in discussion with Parochial Inspector at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Derick Bailey (right), during the removal of a mini dump site at Patrick Road in Mandeville on Friday (May 23). The area was also beautified. The activity formed part of the parish’s Labour Day project under the theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future and the accompanying slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Photo: Volunteer Romeo Lewis power washes the streets in front of a small plaza, during a cleaning and sanitisation exercise at the Mandeville Town Centre in Manchester on Friday May 23). The activity formed part of Labour Day activities the Manchester Municipal Corporation aimed at promoting public health, enhancing cleanliness, and beautifying the town centre. The Municipal Corporation also cleared a mini dump site on Patrick Road and beautified the area, and repaired park benches, a perimeter wall and cut overhangs at the Cecil Charlton Park. Volunteer Romeo Lewis power washes the streets in front of a small plaza, during a cleaning and sanitisation exercise at the Mandeville Town Centre in Manchester on Friday (May 23). Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell (centre), oversees cleaning and sanitisation activities at the Mandeville Town Centre in Manchester on Labour Day, Friday (May 23). The effort formed part of the parish's Labour Day project to promote public cleanliness and environmental preservation, in keeping with the national theme 'Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future' and the slogan 'Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise'. 