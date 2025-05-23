Labour Day Activities in Mandeville, Manchester – Photos Only

Photo: Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell left), engages in discussion with Parochial Inspector at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Derick Bailey right), during the removal of a mini dump site at Patrick Road in Mandeville on Friday May 23). The area was also beautified. The activity formed part of the parish’s Labour Day project under the theme ‘Protect the Environment Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future and the accompanying slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.

Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell (left), engages in discussion with Parochial Inspector at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Derick Bailey (right), during the removal of a mini dump site at Patrick Road in Mandeville on Friday (May 23). The area was also beautified. The activity formed part of the parish’s Labour Day project under the theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future and the accompanying slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.