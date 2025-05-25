Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St Catherine – Photos Only May 25, 2025 Listen Labour Day 2025 Share Photo: Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn left) and residents install a street sign in Bell Heights along Gordon Boulevard, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine on Friday May 23).Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left) and residents install a street sign in Bell Heights along Gordon Boulevard, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine on Friday (May 23). Photo: Principal of Eltham Park Primary School, Kalilia Dennisur Dennis and Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, plant a tree during Labour Day activities at the school in St. Catherine on Friday May 23). Principal of Eltham Park Primary School, Kalilia Dennisur Dennis and Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, plant a tree during Labour Day activities at the school in St. Catherine on Friday (May 23). Photo: Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn left) and residents install a street sign at Little London, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine on Friday May 23). Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left) and residents install a street sign at Little London, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine on Friday (May 23). The Full Story Principal of Eltham Park Primary School, Kalilia Dennisur Dennis and Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, plant a tree during Labour Day activities at the school in St. Catherine on Friday (May 23). Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left) and residents install a street sign at Little London, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine on Friday (May 23). Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left) and residents install a street sign in Bell Heights along Gordon Boulevard, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine on Friday (May 23).