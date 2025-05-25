LABOUR DAY ACTIVITIES IN GORDON PEN, ST. CATHERINE – Photos Only May 25, 2025 Listen Labour Day 2025 Share Photo: Principal of Eltham Park Primary School in St. Catherine, Kalilia Dennisur Dennis, and Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, plant a tree during Labour Day activities at the institution on Friday May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme ‘Protect the Environment Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Principal of Eltham Park Primary School in St. Catherine, Kalilia Dennisur Dennis, and Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, plant a tree during Labour Day activities at the institution on Friday (May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan: ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Photo: Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn left), and residents install a street sign at Little London, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine, on Friday May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme ‘Protect the Environment Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left), and residents install a street sign at Little London, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine, on Friday (May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan: ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Photo: Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn left) and residents install a street sign in Bell Heights along Gordon Boulevard, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine, on Friday May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme ‘Protect the Environment Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left) and residents install a street sign in Bell Heights along Gordon Boulevard, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine, on Friday (May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. The Full Story Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left) and residents install a street sign in Bell Heights along Gordon Boulevard, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine, on Friday (May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Principal of Eltham Park Primary School in St. Catherine, Kalilia Dennisur Dennis, and Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, plant a tree during Labour Day activities at the institution on Friday (May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan: ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’. Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn (left), and residents install a street sign at Little London, during Labour Day activities in Gordon Pen, St. Catherine, on Friday (May 23). Labour Day 2025 was observed under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan: ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.