Labour and Social Security Ministry Spends Over $10 Billion on Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has, so far, expended more than $10 billion in targeted Hurricane Melissa relief initiatives, marking one of the largest social protection and disaster recovery interventions in the Ministry’s history.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., provided the update during a Post Cabinet Press Briefing, held on Wednesday (June 10) at Jamaica House.

To fund the response, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service initially provided $1.2 billion in the third Supplementary Estimates for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, followed by an additional $10 billion, which was allocated in the fourth Supplementary Estimates.

Minister Charles Jr. provided a detailed breakdown of the expenditure, confirming a total spend of $10,031,441,855.22, dedicated to restoring the lives of affected Jamaicans.

“That includes the $9.5 billion on the [Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters] (ROOFS) programme…. the prepositioning of food supplies, post-hurricane food procurement and distribution, emergency response operations, administrative expenses, including bank fees, administrative costs incurred, the cost to procure support and resources [and] vehicles to facilitate staff in assessing the affected persons,” Minister Charles Jr. outlined.

He also noted a $152 million grant support which was provided through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) households and persons with disabilities.

Minister Charles Jr. highlighted that the more than $10 billion expenditure was further bolstered by external stakeholders.

“I give you an example, the World Food Programme funding, which is not in this because it’s not related to our budget. But there are several other churches, stakeholders, and partners as well that have allocated, through their budgets, millions, I’d say up into the billions, that come together to be part of the comprehensive support that was given to the many persons impacted by Hurricane Melissa,” the Minister said.

He noted that as the recovery phase progresses, the Ministry is focused on completing the validation and payment process for ROOFS beneficiaries, while strengthening accountability and oversight to ensure all eligible residents receive support.