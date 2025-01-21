Labour And Social Security Ministry Remains Committed To Ensuring ‘No One Is Left Behind’

Labour and Social Security Minister , Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to ensuring ‘no one is left behind’.

He reiterated this while addressing the Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights general meeting held at The Summit in Kingston recently. Mr. Charles told the members that while the Rotary Club and the Ministry differ in structure, “we share a unified goal: to improve lives through service”.

“Achieving broad national impact requires collaboration, and partnerships with organisations like the Rotary Club are vital to advancing Jamaica’s Vision 2030 National Development Plan,” he said.

The Club’s members used the occasion of the meeting to highlight the commemoration of January as International Vocational Service Month.

This observance aims to promote ethical standards in the workplace, recognise the value of all occupations and use vocational skills to help the community. Minister Charles commended the Club for its exceptional contributions to community development, noting that since being chartered in 2008, it has become one of Jamaica’s most dynamic and fastest-growing service organisations.

He also mentioned several impactful initiatives that were undertaken by the Club. These include the annual community and economic forum in Seaview Gardens and rehabilitation of the sewing room at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, which the Minister described as shining examples of service in action. “These efforts highlight Jamaica’s potential to achieve greatness when we work together as agents of change. By uniting our efforts, we can create a future where every citizen is empowered, every community thrives and Jamaica’s full potential is realised,” the Minister said.

Mr. Charles outlined practical ways in which organisations such as the Rotary Club can continue to contribute meaningfully to their communities and national development, while emphasising that the Ministry stands ready to partner with them.

He encouraged professionals to mentor young talents and conduct workshops that provide essential skills.

Mr. Charles, in this regard, cited the role of the Ministry’s Electronic Labour Exchange Programme that matches jobseekers with employment opportunities while enhancing their capabilities in résumé writing, interview techniques, team building and customer service.

He also underscored the importance of involvement in initiatives that encourage active participation in community service.

Mr. Charles pointed out that efforts, such as assisting families in obtaining important documents or enrolling in social assistance programmes, can significantly alter lives, and expressed the Ministry’s readiness to co-host these initiatives. The Minister also urged the Club to commit to supporting vulnerable populations, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities.

He maintained that collaboration on significant events, such as Senior Citizens’ Month and Disabilities Awareness Week, can amplify efforts and foster community resilience.

Mr. Charles also urged professionals to leverage their influence by advocating for equitable policies that address the needs of all citizens.

He pointed out that by hosting forums and engaging in discussions with the Ministry, professionals can contribute valuable insights that lead to impactful legislative changes.

“Now more than ever, our nation needs the expertise and support of its professionals. Together, we can create lasting change that empowers the youth, supports vulnerable groups, and fosters a culture of community engagement,” Mr. Charles stated.