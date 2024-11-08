| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Labour and Social Security Ministry Advises that Telephone and Internet Services Down at the NIS, 18 Ripon Road

November 8, 2024
Press Release
The Full Story

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising members of the public that telephone lines and internet services at our National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Office, located at 18 Ripon Road, Kingston, are currently down.

As such, NIS pensioners and other customers will be unable to contact us by telephone.

In addition, we will be unable to deliver some services until the system has been restored.

We are working with our service provider to have connectivity restored in the shortest possible time.

The Ministry apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks our valuable clients and stakeholders for their patience.

That was a Public Service Announcement from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, providing opportunity, stability and social protection.

 

Last Updated: November 8, 2024

