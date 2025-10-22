Labour and Social Security Ministry Activates Disaster Protocols Ahead of Tropical Storm Melissa

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has fully activated its disaster readiness protocols, including the preparation and strategic pre-positioning of relief supplies, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Melissa, which is expected to begin impacting Jamaica on Thursday.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the announcement during a special press briefing on preparations for the storm, at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (October 22).

He explained that the Ministry serves as the lead agency responsible for coordinating welfare activities during emergencies, including shelter management, distribution of relief supplies, household damage assessments, and the disbursement of emergency assistance where necessary.

“The Ministry is completely activated now with our readiness protocols working across all of our parish offices… working with ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management) and across government to make sure that the shelters are identified and relief officers are on standby, ensuring that our parish offices have been providing us with the updated reports in terms of resources… and that they are also resourced and our staff is resourced to ensure that we can undertake the necessary post-disaster household assessments if required,” he outlined.

Noting that communication gaps were among the challenges faced following Hurricane Beryl last year, Mr. Charles stated that his team is continuing discussions to address the issue.

“We have heard from and are in touch with Starlink and other providers to assist us, if necessary,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Charles advised that the Ministry’s parish offices have notified key partners and line-of-credit entities to facilitate the pre-positioning of food supplies ahead of the storm.

“The St. Mary and St. Thomas teams, as well as Portland, have already started to collect food packages and relief supplies, including bedding, tarpaulins, and toiletries to prepare… because, again, lessons learned… if you wait too long, you won’t be able to travel, just in case there are any issues that cause barriers on the road,” the Minister explained.

He further noted that the Ministry’s warehouse is actively engaged in preparing food packages and securing general relief supplies as part of its disaster readiness measures.

“This includes food items that we have secured on pallets and positioned for safety in event of flooding. Again, the flooding not only affects the homes but it can affect our storage, and so we have that in mind,” Mr. Charles assured.

He also informed that the Ministry has initiated discussions on the mechanisms for disbursing emergency grants in the aftermath of the storm.

“We had a good discussion with the lead for the World Food Programme, and we are already advancing discussions, as necessary, as it relates to in-kind or cash grant support from them,” the Minister shared.

As it relates to vulnerable groups, Mr. Charles stated that the Ministry is actively coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure targeted assistance is provided to these individuals.

“We are verifying the vulnerable groups… from PATH (Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education) beneficiaries, senior citizens, persons with disabilities… all with a view to being able to check in and contact them through our social workers, as necessary, and coordinating with the local authorities, councillors, community leaders, and our teams that are across the country,” he informed.

Mr. Charles stated that emergency hotlines will be circulated to facilitate the prompt reporting of needs and damage.

“We have ensured that we have the equipment, from phones to our specialised tablets for collection of data, and provision of specific types of gears for our team who will be required to go out there to provide the emergency supplies. Even in our contemplation are the vehicles that will be required for us to make our way around the country,” the Minister affirmed.