Labour and Social Security Minister Thanks Diaspora for Post-Hurricane Recovery Support

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has lauded the Jamaican Diaspora for its vital role in supporting the nation’s recovery following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The Category Five hurricane made landfall on October 28, 2025, inflicting widespread damage across the western end of the island.

Mr. Charles, whose Ministry chairs the Humanitarian Assistance Committee (HAC), which is responsible for managing national welfare and relief efforts, expressed gratitude to the diaspora for its unwavering support.

“A big thank you… for the financial and emotional support… being there for their families and for their country. We could never have done this without the diaspora,” he said.

Minister Charles was speaking with JIS News during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, being held from June 14 to 18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The Conference has brought together Jamaicans across the diaspora under the theme ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica’.

Mr. Charles noted that the hurricane’s devastation, and the powerful response it inspired, highlighted the resilience and strength of the Jamaican people.

“In every crisis, there is an opportunity. Jamaica has really stood up and shown that we are a resilient nation… and a lot of that is due to the connectivity and support of the diaspora. So, it’s all Jamaicans… one Jamaica focused on rebuilding Jamaica and rebuilding Jamaica stronger,” he stated.

The Ministry holds primary responsibility for household damage assessments, relief distribution, and emergency grant payments, ensuring a swift and efficient response across all 14 parishes in the aftermath of natural hazards.

Meanwhile, Mr. Charles noted that efforts continue to reach Jamaicans in the western end of the island through the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme.

“We’ve been aiming to complete phase one… those are the persons who are verified. My team is out in Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth, [speaking with] persons… rectifying their issues, verifying them so they can get the direct deposit, because we are focused on ensuring that no one is left behind. We are also targeting the vulnerable communities; so, we want to focus on the senior citizens, persons with disabilities and others who need support,” he said.

The ROOFS Programme provides financial assistance to rebuild homes damaged by the hurricane, based on assessments carried out by the Ministry.